5 teenagers hospitalized following separate shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five different teenagers were involved in separate shootings Tuesday.

One shooting took place near Clifton Street in Rochester around 7 p.m. with four victims. The second incident happened in the area of North Street, where a 16-year-old girl was shot.

Officials say the four victims involved in the Clifton Street incident are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to police, three females and one male each sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Rochester Police identified two 16-year-old females, one 15-year-old male and another 15-year-old female.

Officers responded to the North Street incident shortly before 8 p.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim was located with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

All five victims were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further examination.

According to officials, both shootings took place outside of the locations. They say there appears to be no further danger to the public.

There are no suspects in custody.

Rochester Police officials say resources are strained and incidents involving younger victims are stressful.

“Certainly we are understaffed and certainly this is a stressful time,” Rochester Police Lieutenant Michael Ciulla said. “But the members of the Rochester Police Department are doing a fine job. All shootings are major tragedies but when its victims that are this young, it is especially difficult.”

An extended investigation on each of the shootings is ongoing at this time.

Large RPD presence on Clifton St. Clifton appears to be blocked off from Epworth st to Woodward st. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/iWwT1VJIYR — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) November 10, 2021

