5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Protesters gather near the Minnesota Police 3rd Precinct during a gathering Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in response to the death the day before of George Floyd in police custody. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘THIS IS THE RIGHT CALL’ Four officers were fired a day after George Floyd’s death, a stunning and swift move by the Minneapolis chief with the mayor’s full backing.

2. PROTESTERS MASS IN HONG KONG Thousands of demonstrators are shouting pro-democracy slogans and insults at police before lawmakers debate a bill criminalizing abuse of the Chinese national anthem.

3. LETTER DOESN’T EXPLAIN WHY TRUMP FIRED WATCHDOGS Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley made clear he was dissatisfied with the White House’s explanation for the recent upheaval of the inspector general community.

4. CALIFORNIA SUES ‘CRIMINAL MINDS’ MAKERS The lawsuit against CBS, Disney and producers of the long-running series alleges that the show’s cinematographer engaged in rampant sexual misconduct against crew members for years.

5. WOMAN AT CENTER OF VIRAL VIDEO FIRED The video of a verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog off a leash and a black man bird watching in Central Park sparked accusations of racism.