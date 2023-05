(WIVB) – A garage fire in the town of Villenova early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of about 50 chickens, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

No humans were injured in the large fire, which was extinguished by the Forestville Fire Department and several other local departments around 2 a.m.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by a lawnmower and was ruled accidental. The garage was a total loss at the Round Top Road home.