50th Annual Grease Pole Festival kicks off

Grab a group of your slipperiest friends because the 50th Grease Pole Festival kicks off Friday, July 19.

The event brings hundreds out to the Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center for a celebration of the Puerto Rican community and culture.

The fest features authentic Latin food, carnival rides, live music and culminates with teams of brave competitors attempting to reach the top of a 30-foot telephone pole slathered in grease for a grand prize of $15,000.

The three day celebration is one of Buffalo’s oldest ethnic festivals.

Festival Chair Wilmer Olivencia Jr. says he’s proud to see the festival going strong after a half a century in the Queen City.

” I just love being a part of the City of Good Neighbors. This is our way of showing what the Puerto Rican community does here to enhance the city. This center was made for that purpose so we can help people out and show our pride,” Olivencia said.

The fest runs through the weekend from 6 p.m. to 11 p. m.

If you’d like to sign up to climb the pole, there’s still time to register your team of six before Sunday’s competition.

Visit the Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center at 261 Swan St. in Buffalo for more information.