53% of Republicans think Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, on youth vaping and the electronic cigarette epidemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WNCT)– 53 percent of Republicans think Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, according to a new poll by The Economist and YouGov.

Lincoln was President of the US from 1861-1865 and is known for steering America through the Civil War and ending slavery.

94% of Democrats say Lincoln was a better president than Trump.

Further polling also found that Republicans preferred Trump to George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower—but not Ronald Reagan, according to Newsweek.