58-year-old inmate dies after medical event at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 58-year-old inmate at the Erie County Holding Center died after suffering a medical event, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Ellis was found unresponsive in his unit on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ellis was overserved alert in his unit during a routine tour 11 minutes prior to being found unresponsive.

CPR and other medical treatment were initiated, they said, and American Medical Rescue (AMR) staff arrived and assumed care of the patient shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has completed the necessary reports for the New York State Commissions of Corrections, the New York State Office of the Attorney General, and the U.S. Department of Justice. It is investigating the incident and is awaiting the Erie County Medical Examiner’s report.

Ellis was being held at the facility for local charges and parole violations, the Sheriff’s Office said.