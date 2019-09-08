TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Teams in the Town of Tonawanda are hitting the diamond for a good cause.

Saturday was the 5th annual Miles for Matty Softball Tournament .

Money raised at the tournament goes to help people with muscular dystrophy. Matt Murray started miles for Matty.

He says he’s happy with how much the tournament has grown and the people he’s helped.

“It’s a great feeling like when you can give someone an opportunity they wouldn’t have had if we hadn’t met them or helped them out,” Murray said.



Murray added the money will specifically fund the bucket list program which helps people with muscular dystrophy cross items off their bucket list.