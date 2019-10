(WIVB) — Are you too tired to take your own selfie? Well, now there’s a robot for that!

Check it out: Selfiebot is the first robotic photographer.

The six-foot-tall machine is a photo booth, videographer and printer.

Selfiebot was created in 2017, and its photos and videos are able to be sent via email, text message or immediately printed.

Creators hope Selfiebot will cater to the event industry.