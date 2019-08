VILLAGE OF AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB)- Six people are without a home after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Officials say it happened on Wesley Drive in the Village of Akron around 11 a.m Sunday.



All six people and two pets made it outside safely by the time fire crews arrived.



The fire spread to the house next door causing one-thousand dollars in damage to that home.

The Red Cross is assisting all who were displaced.