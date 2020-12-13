6 people, including firefighters, hospitalized following 2 alarm fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Firefighters say six people are hurt after a fire on the city’s West Side.

It happened just after 8:35 p.m. at 698 Prospect Avenue.



Three people in the home suffered smoke inhalation in the two-alarm fire and were transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Crews say the wind made it a tough fight.



” The biggest thing is the size of the house, the volume of the fire, and once that wind was really pushing it throughout the house, so yea, the first company on location called for the extra companies right away,” said Buffalo Fire division chief Daniel Bossi.



Firefighters say despite all the damage, the home is structurally sound and wont be torn down.But firefighters do say this fire started in the kitchen, however no one was cooking at the time. Investigators say damage is estimated at $400,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

