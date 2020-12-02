68-year-old man shot on Eller Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police are investigating a shooting on Buffalo’s East Side Monday.

Police say a 68-year-old man was shot just after 7:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Eller Avenue. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

