7-Eleven robberies — police say suspects in Falls and Tonawanda cases could be the same

The Niagara Falls Police Department and the City of Tonawanda Police Department are both putting their heads together trying to figure out who’s responsible for robberies at two different 7-Eleven stores Thursday morning.

The first one happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Niagara Street, in the city of Tonawanda.

Tonawanda Police say two black men, wearing hoodies, one with the number 76 on it, walked into the store with a black handgun. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Then about a half hour later, at around 3:30 a.m., two men fitting the same description robbed a 7-Eleven on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Falls. In the Falls, they got away with 187 packs of Newport Cigarettes and 4 Black & Mild cigars.

Both suspects were wearing Covid face masks.

“The masks really conceal a big part of their face, especially when their hoodies are pulled down real narrow over their face, it’s tough to get a good description of their face, when they’re committing the crime,” said Captain Fredric Foels City of Tonawanda Police Department. “Covid masks are a bit of a hindrance for identification purposes.”

The suspects are two black males. One was 5’8 – wearing a black hoodie, black pants. And the other was also a black male, he was 5’5 – wearing a grey hoodie with the number 76 on it, and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Tonawanda Police https://www.tonawandacity.com/residents/police_department/index.php