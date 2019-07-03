$7,000 in equipment stolen from 10,000 Maniacs in Jamestown

A guitar that was stolen from the same location in Jamestown. It belongs to a friend of the band.

UPDATE: Two of the guitars, two iPads and the hard drives have been recovered.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A practice and storage area used by the band 10,000 Maniacs was recently burglarized.

Jamestown police say the thefts occurred sometime between Friday and Monday.

Multiple items belonging to the band were taken from the undisclosed location in downtown Jamestown. They include the following:

27″ iMac computer

6 iPad mini tablets engraved with “10,000 Maniacs” and the names of individual band members

Black and pink Fender Stratocaster guitar

2 external hard drives

Danelectro guitar

Kick pedal storage bag

Fender Squier J guitar

The total estimated value of all these items is $7,000.

The band is offering a monetary reward for information on the location of the equipment. Anyone who can help police is asked to call (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477 or the Tips 411 app.