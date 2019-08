(WIVB) — A 72-year-old woman has become a fitness inspiration after appearing in several videos posted online by her trainer.

The former lawyer says she was never into sports while growing up, but decided to start working out in her late 60s.

About five years ago, she got into Crossfit and hasn’t looked back.

She attends a 6 a.m. class several times a week, and says she’s glad she can inspire people of all ages to start taking care of their health.