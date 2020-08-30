73-year-old Depew man dies following July crash in Wyoming County

MIDDLEBURY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 73-year-old Depew man has died from the injuries he sustained in a July 24 crash in Wyoming County in which he was a passenger.

Peter Haas succumbed to his injuries, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

According to Wyoming County Sheriff’s reports, the crash happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on July 24 on State Route 19 in the Town of Middlebury.

The driver of the vehicle was a 63-year-old Lancaster man. The driver reported that while driving, his right side tire left the paved roadway and sent his vehicle into a drainage ditch before it struck a culvert head-on.

The vehicle was able to make it back onto the roadway and sustained heavy front end damage.

The driver drove directly to Wyoming County Community Hospital a few miles away to seek medical attention for Haas, who was bleeding from the head.

The driver reported the accident to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office while at the hospital.

Haas was later transferred to ECMC and was reported dead on Aug. 26.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.