(WIVB)– The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose to 742,000 people last week.

It’s the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the coronavirus is forcing more companies to cut jobs.

Unemployment claims had soared to 6.9 million back in March.

Before the pandemic, applications were around 225,000 a week.

The economy’s recovery is at risk, with daily coronavirus infections surging over the past two weeks with the highest levels on record.