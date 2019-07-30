75 bison on the loose in Otsego County

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Otsego County are asking for the public’s help in locating 75 bison that escaped from a farm 30 minutes west of Schenectady last week.

Troopers say the 30 adults and 45 calves broke through a gate on July 25th and they’ve been on the run ever since.

The herd was last spotted in Schoharie and in towns further west towards Cooperstown.

These photos are from someone who spotted the herd. If you see the bison, do no approach them, but you can report their location. The number to call is (315) 868-1122.

