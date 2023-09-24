BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman with dementia who has been missing since early Sunday evening.

Police and state officials issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for Buffalo resident Ardis Carmichael, 75. She was last seen on Lord Street in Buffalo at 5:15 p.m. Sunday and may need medical attention.

Carmichael is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.

Carmichael was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, a black fall jacket and multicolor leggings, according to a listing in the Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

According to authorities, Carmichael has a black Labrador dog named “Nia” with her.

Anyone with any information on Carmichael’s whereabouts is asked to call Buffalo police at (716) 851-4412 or 911.