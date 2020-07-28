$765M federal loan for Kodak to develop drug ingredients, adding 300 jobs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big development for a former film powerhouse in Rochester.

According to White House officials on a conference call Tuesday, Eastman Kodak Co. will be the recipient of a $765 million federal loan to help the film developer transition into drug production amid the fight against COVID-19.

White House officials say the loan is provided under the Defense Production Act via the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. Officials say the move will add 350 jobs for the company, 300 here in Rochester where the company was founded by George Eastman in 1888, plus an additional 50 in Minnesota.

White House officials say the reported loan is a first-of-its-kind from the USIDFC under the Defense Production Act. According to officials, Kodak will produce ingredients for generic drugs, including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Kodak chairman and chief executive officer Jim Continenza told the Wall Street Journal that the loan must be repaid over 25 years.

Kodak officials are expected to announce more details about this development Tuesday afternoon.

Kodak’s stock price spiked in pre-market hours and the rise continued into market hours Tuesday as news of the loan agreement broke.

