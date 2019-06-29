78-year-old man killed in Genesee County crash

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 78-year-old Genesee County man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Bloomingdale and Tesnow roads in the Town of Alabama around 3:15 p.m.

They say a 17-year-old Akron resident was driving a truck westbound on Bloomingdale when he veered into the eastbound lane and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, Alabama resident Leroy George, was killed.

The teen only suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Videos: Alecia Kaus)