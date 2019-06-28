81-year-old Missouri grandmother can dead-lift 265 lbs.

MISSOURI (WIVB)– A Missouri grandmother gives new meaning to the phrase “golden years.”

81-year-old Shirley Webb can dead-lift 265 pounds.

She has won 17 weight-lifting medals and has a powerlifting world record. She also has three national records, including one for deadlifting 259 pounds.

She collected two silver and two gold medals during a recent global competition in Sweden.

There, she beat a competitor who was ten years younger than her. That happened three-years after Webb first joined a gym.

Webb is in training for a national competition near Chicago later this year.