NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — 85-year-old Eddie the Eagle, or Eddie Farrell, hit the ice Thursday night for the last time this season at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston.

Eddie’s loved hockey since he was young and has been able to play again in his later years with the Niagara Falls Senior Alumni Hockey League.

The 85-years-old goalie said he doesn’t count his saves.

It’s not about that, it’s just about having a good time that’s why we’re here, great camaraderie and a lot of fun,” he said.

Eddie is the last living of 13 siblings.

He has three kids of his own and 72 nieces and nephews. Most of them came out to support him Thursday night.

“They’re noisy, they’re noisy,” he said with a laugh. “Perks me up a little bit, wakes me up because sometimes I’m asleep out there. I’m lucky. They’re good kids, good family, good nieces, good nephews, big family and we have wonderful times together. We’re very, very fortunate, we all get together and have a lot of great times.”

His daughter Denise Pellegrino said her father raised them on hockey and she couldn’t be happier to see him still playing.

“I think it’s awesome, keeps him in good shape. When you see him do some of those splits to make some saves you’ll know what I mean.”

His son Marc said he owes his own success in hockey to his dad.

“It’s time for him to do what he loved and he sacrificed and went to work and didn’t play so my brother and I could play and my sister could do the things that she loved to do so it’s his time now.”

Eddie also took care of his wife when she was battling Alzheimer’s.

“He was a hero. He was gonna make sure he was there for her right to the end and she would get everything she deserved and needed before she passed on,” Marc said.

Eddie’s secret to still getting out there at 85? There’s no special diet or exercise regimen.

“I just eat what I wanna eat, do what I wanna do, live for every day.”

So how many seasons does he have left in him?

“I think its really just up to him and it’s up to someone up above us that’s gonna decide how much longer he can do this,” said Marc.

“I keep telling him just take it each year, if he feels good he should keep doing it till he’s 90,” Denise said.

From Eddie the Eagle himself: “Couple years maybe. God willing.”

It remains to be seen if he’ll get out on the ice again but for now, he and his family will have a lot of fun in the off-season.

