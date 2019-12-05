850 Taco Bell customers get vaccinated against hepatitis-A in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) One day after it was revealed that an employee of Taco Bell in Niagara Falls has hepatitis-A, 850 people lined up to get a free vaccination against the virus.

“We’re here to vaccinate hundreds if not thousands of people,” said Niagara County’s Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton, who added that his staff trains for the sudden need to vaccinate a lot of people quickly.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that a worker at the Taco Bell at Niagara Consumer Square, 7300 Niagara Falls Boulevard, has Hepatitis -A and anyone who ate food from there between November 21 and December 1 should be vaccinated.

If you ate there in the days before November 21, you still could be exposed according to Stapleton. “Keep an eye on your symptoms, whether it’s a high temperature, discolored urine, whether it’s jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, all those types of things, so we’re telling you those are the things you need to look for the next fifty days.”

Today, 850 people were vaccinated but there may be up to seven thousand customers who ate at the Taco Bell over the ten days, so the free public vaccination clinic will run through much of the day again on Friday at the Doris Jones Family Resource Building on Ninth Street.

Stapleton also discusses how you know the difference between flu symptoms and hepatitis-A symptoms. “The discolored urine is not a symptom of the flu, the abdominal pain is typically not, nausea, that’s a flu symptom, but the jaundice is not, the discolored urine is not. Extreme abdominal pain is not, so those types of things you need to take very seriously.”

You can find more information about Hepatitis-A here.