870 Lee Home Haunt raises $6,500 for Niagara County SPCA

(WIVB) – The 870 Lee Avenue Home Haunt in North Tonawanda raised $6,500 for the Niagara County SPCA this year.

The organizers, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King, presented the shelter with a check from ticket sales at the haunt on Tuesday.

This is the second year in a row the King family has helped the shelter and in total has donated more than $13,000 to Niagara County SPCA, a press release from the shelter said.

The attraction was named Buffalo’s Best Haunted Attraction this year.

The Niagara County SPCA is a no-kill shelter that relies on community support to continue its mission.