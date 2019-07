A lakeside Hamburg restaurant has made OpenTable’s list of 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019.

Lucia’s on the Lake, 4151 Lakeshore Road, is the only WNY/Central New York restaurant on this year’s list.

The list also features well-known spots like NYC’s Tavern on the Green.

Lucia’s on the Lake offers seafood and Italian food as well as views of Lake Erie.