92% of vaccine allocation has been administered in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said that so far, 92% of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to New York State have been given.
As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,178,850 first doses and administered 92 percent or 1,084,814 first dose vaccinations. The week 6 allocation of 250,400 first doses continues to arrive at vaccination providers across New York State, ensuring on hand supply of vaccinations after the week 1 through 5 supply of vaccine was exhausted on Friday.
“The vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but for it to actually be effective, a few things need to occur – we need a sufficient supply, it needs to be distributed fairly and equitably, and people actually need to take it,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has already established one of, if not the most, expansive networks of vaccine providers in the nation, which is good news. What’s challenging us is the previous federal administration’s complete mismanagement of the vaccine process. Not only did they open the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply to meet the heightened demand, but they also created skepticism about the vaccine itself, especially in the Black, Latino, and poor communities which have been hit hardest by the virus. I wouldn’t ask New Yorkers to do anything I wouldn’t do personally and I want to assure everyone that the vaccine isn’t only safe, but New York is ready to drastically increase its distribution as soon as we get more supply. It’s a new day in Washington and with competent leadership now at the helm, I believe these issues will be addressed — we just need it to happen now.”
New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today. New York’s Week 6 allocation of 250,400 doses began arriving mid-week at sites across the state, and the allocation totals below include 50 percent of the week 6 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- First Doses Received – 1,178,850
- First Doses Administered – 1,084,814
- Second Doses Received – 350,550
- Second Doses Administered – 135,334
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|100,470
|78,249
|78%
|Central New York
|75,120
|70,608
|94%
|Finger Lakes
|97,700
|79,939
|82%
|Long Island
|187,135
|153,862
|82%
|Mid-Hudson
|145,700
|105,530
|72%
|Mohawk Valley
|41,460
|26,106
|63%
|New York City
|694,400
|546,432
|79%
|North Country
|38,435
|28,425
|74%
|Southern Tier
|40,850
|36,859
|90%
|Western New York
|108,130
|94,138
|87%
|Statewide
|1,529,400
|1,220,148
|80%
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|Doses arriving 01/18-
01/24*
|1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|90,675
|392,025
|201,500
|160,050
|209,400
|125,200
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|0
|0
|0
|90,675
|45,825
|214,050
|TOTAL
|90,675
|392,025
|201,500
|250,725
|255,225
|339,250
|CUMULATIVE
|482,700
|684,200
|934,925
|1,190,150
|1,529,400
*These numbers represent 50 percent of the Week 6 allocation. The full Week 6 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, January 24.
To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 92 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.