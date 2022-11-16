AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– “It’s something I look forward to every year.”

97 DJ Jickster has officially broken out his space heater, comfy chair to sleep in, and his pillow to help feed our neighbors in need.

Rock out Hunger returns for it’s 17th year, of collecting food, funds and turkeys to help fight food insecurity throughout our community.

“Just creating awareness to what FeedMore WNY does, and meeting people that want to help out, and meeting people that used FeedMore before–it’s just a great thing to be apart of,” Jickster said.

Every year, just before Thanksgiving, Jickster camps out on trailer, so he won’t miss a donation. Even with the snowstorm in the forecast, Jickster plans on staying put.

“I truly do not know how DJ Jickster does it. I mean it’s not warm in here,” said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager of FeedMore WNY. “It’s just so incredible to see that level of support.”

In years past, they have collected over 167 tons of food to help fight food insecurity, helping feed our community one plate at a time.

“We know that about 1 in 8 people right here in Western New York are facing food insecurity, and that means they lack consistent access to enough healthy food we want to make sure that no one has to go to bed hungry,” said Shick. “Events like Rock Out Hunger, make it possible for us to feed the community during the holiday season and into the new year.”

If you want to donate towards Rock Out Hunger, you can visit Jickster himself, who is stationed outside of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, anytime until 10 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 22nd. You can also drop off donations at FeedMore at 91 Holt Street from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Fridays, or until noon on most Saturdays.