97 Rock fires rest of morning show hosts after racist on-air comments

More employees at 97 Rock have been fired after racist remarks were made on the air last month.

News 4 has learned “Morning Bull” co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein have also been terminated, as well as programming director John Hager.

Former co-host Rob Lederman was fired on March 24 while Gaenzler and Klein were initially suspended. That day, Lederman compared how he likes his toast to women’s skin tones during the morning show and also used a racial slur.

Lederman last told News 4 he didn’t realize how hurtful his remarks were until he listened to them after the show.

“As soon as I saw the words in print, and as soon as I heard them on a recording, I was like ‘that sounded awful,'” he said.

The comments cost 97 Rock advertising dollars from numerous sponsors, including Roswell Park and West Herr Automotive Group. They drew scorn both locally and nationally, from Buffalo mayor Byron Brown to actress Halle Berry, who was referenced in the segment.

97 Rock’s DJ Jickster read an apology during the morning show on March 26 that acknowledged “reckless, racist words were spoken on our air” and pledged to “redouble our efforts to fight ignorance and racism in our community.”

“Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles,” the company said in a statement last month. “We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”

Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021

