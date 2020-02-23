A group in Niagara County wants a school district to release records from 50 years ago to prove illnesses are linked to toxic site

RANSOMVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of residents in Lockport who claim they have serious illnesses linked to attending school near radioactive waste in the 1960s, is continuing their push for the Lewport School District to release school records.

Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers says Ransomville residents have a high rate of cancer and many residents believe it’s because they attended school near a toxic site. The problem is there have not been any studies to prove this.

“I want to get more eyes on this because I think it’s a good cause to look at why we, the people here, are suffering from cancers,” Myers said. “We have a high right of cancers, leukemia and such. It seems like every household in our area shows some type of disease.”

Myers said she’s taking the time to hear from residents and try to get to the bottom of this. She met with dozens of residents in Ransomville Saturday afternoon to hear their stories of dealing with cancer, MS and other health issues.

“We’re trying to get help for these people that are suffering,” said Cancer Cluster advocate Grace Austin.

Residents say it’s because they had to attend school at a temporary spot off Balmer Road in the 1960’s. That spot was near radioactive wastes from the atomic bomb and Cold War Era.

Residents are also trying to get a hold of their school records from when they attended the temporary school, but say when they contact the Lewiston-Porter Central School District, they’re told the records aren’t available.

The residents say they will hold another meeting to discuss this further in April.