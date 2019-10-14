A “haunt with heart”: New haunted attraction is open in Angola

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A spooky annual tradition has evolved into a brand-new haunted attraction in the Southtowns.

EverHaunt opened for business last month in a former skating rink on Lake Road in Angola.

The attraction features multiple haunted “houses”, complete with actors, animations, and special effects.

Friends of “EverHaunt” founder Kevin Donovan have likely attended his haunted Halloween parties, which he began throwing six years ago as a fundraiser for a friend battling cancer.

The last party had people traveling from seven states to get a scare.

The new attraction keeps with the same charitable spirit, with weekends dedicated to causes like Team Roswell, Kids Escaping Drugs, and Operation Good Neighbor.

“When [guests] walk through, they’re going to get a good experience, but they can feel good about what they spent money on,” Donovan said.

EverHaunt is full of animatronics, scary scenery, and props collected from 27 different states.

“There’s a lot of things in our haunt that there’s only one or two of in the whole country,” Donovan said. “A lot of people who go through the haunt will say ‘I haven’t seen that in 20 years’.”

Building haunted houses has always been a passion for Donovan, who created his first at age five using sheets.

“I remember when I was young and HBO had “Tales from the Crypt” on,” Donovan said. ‘I wasn’t allowed to watch it, but I would sneak into my parents’ room and watch.”

EverHaunt is recommended for ages 13 and up, but on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. the attraction hosts family events, where kids can walk through the sets with the lights on, sans monsters and animations.

There’s also facepainting and costume contests, as well as food trucks.

Donovan and his team have plans to create a Christmas attraction at the building after Halloween.

“It’s an area we’ve never done- that’s going to be something we’re going to learn,” Donovan said.

EverHaunt is located at 144 Lake St. in Angola. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26 and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27, as well as 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. A “lights off” experience is scheduled for Nov. 2.

