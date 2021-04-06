A new Bank on Buffalo branch is coming to the Northland Corridor Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bank on Buffalo and the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation have officially signed a lease agreement to open a new branch in the Northland Corridor Campus.

The new branch will be accessible to employees, students, and staff of the Northland Workforce Training Center, as well as tenants.

Bank on Buffalo provided funding for the center back in 2019.

The branch will occupy 1,800 sq. ft. on the first floor of the building.

President and CEO Martin Griffith said that a number of programs will take place to better the people of Buffalo.

“So many folks in business and/or consumer need a helping hand, need guidance on how to take that next step and we’re going to be here for the community to provide that whether it’s the small business community or whether it’s our consumer community in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Griffith said.

The lease term is set for ten years with 3 five-year extensions available.

This will be the 11th branch for the bank in Western New York