A new restaurant brings homemade Gnocchi and more to Niagara County

Just about every week Joe Belardi and his 3-year-old son Tristan make Gnocchi together from scratch at his restaurant Tecla Rustic Bistro & Bar in Sanborn

“I’ll go pick him up from school and he comes with us for a few hours. He’s here and he makes the Gnocchi,” said Belardi. “It instilled the quality of hard work in my kids just like my grandmother did.”

The restaurant opened in June. They specialize in handmade pastas, Italian cuisines and American cuisine.

“We do a lot of homemade Italian food. We didn’t want to limit ourselves just to that, so we did an American bistro,” said Belardi.

Belardi says the restaurant is named after his grandmother Tecla Belardi.

“She instilled everything in me, how to cook and take care of food,” he said. “She’s a rock to our family. It was a great thing to do to honor her and honor our whole family.”

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/teclabistro https://www.teclabistro.com/