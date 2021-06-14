“A Quiet Place II” is the first film to bring in $100 million at the U.S. box office since the start of the pandemic

(WIVB) – A Quiet Place Part II has accomplished something no other movie has done in well over a year.

It’s the first film to bring in $100 million dollars at the U.S. box office since the start of the pandemic.

The film was shot all over Western New York.

The Grand Island bridges are featured prominently.

A Quiet Place II has now been in theaters for four weeks.

It was supposed to come out last year, but that was delayed because of COVID-19.

It’s also been a big hit overseas where it’s made another $90 million dollars.