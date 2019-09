BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer has officially ended and so has John Krasinski spotting season across Western New York.

The actor and visionary behind A Quiet Place II announced Wednesday that filming has wrapped.

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

The horror movie sequel filmed in Akron, lakeside in Olcott, in North Tonawanda, on campus at Buffalo State College, and even shut down one side of the South Grand Island Bridge for a stretch.