A special playground from Make-A-Wish gives a little girl with a rare autoimmune disease a place to play

(WIVB) – A nice, sunny day is great news for many of us- but for a little girl in Genesee County, that forecast isn’t ideal.

Five-year-old Nora Reuben has a rare autoimmune disease and has to be careful in the sun.

“She went from being a very active toddler, running around, jumping, climbing, potty-trained- to almost overnight, she couldn’t hold herself up and sit, she was laying on the floor and couldn’t get up,” Nora’s mother, Tara Ingalsbe, said. “She had a hard time bending over and picking up toys.”

After multiple trips to the doctor, Nora’s pediatrician gave the family some answers. She has juvenile dermatomyositis.

When she was diagnosed, only one in 3 million kids had the same condition. It’s an autoimmune disease that causes skin rashes and severe muscle weakness- and it can flare up in the sun.

But little Nora loves to be in the sun- so when Make-A-Wish asked Nora what she dreamed of, a playground came to mind.

The playground has a special, adjustable sun cover that allows Nora to play safely in the sun. The sandbox is shaded and there’s an indoor kitchen play area.

It’s not just fun for Nora- it’s a place for her to go and get stronger. She’s able to do the monkey bars this year.

Nora doesn’t even call it a playground- she calls it “Wish House”.

To her, it’s a dream come true.