A tragic night in Buffalo– leaves a young woman dead and her son without his mom, the community pulls together to help with a Go-Fund-Me

Dayana Jackson was known as a driven 21-year-old mother who was preparing to go to school to become a nurse, now her young son and her family mourn her death.

Dayana’s life was cut short over the weekend. Buffalo police say she was shot at a block party on Koons Avenue and then hit by a car.

“I’m not angry, I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just really really sad. She just had so much going for her, she was such a good person, she worked two jobs, and she was such a good person,” said her sister Tiana Weaver. ” You don’t’ expect things like that to happen to good people.”

Dayana now leaves behind her 3 year old son, Ky’mere.

“He’s such a happy baby. As soon as you put a camera in front of him, he will smile, he loves taking pictures, he loves being around people,” Weaver said.

She says, Ky’mere’s grandmother will be taking care of him.

“My mom did tell him. She just kind of sat him down and was like, mommy’s gone. He was like, “mommy’s not gone?” and she’s like, “yea, she is gone, but she’s watching over you,” she said.

There’s a Go Fund Me set up for Ky’mere to help with expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/Dayanassonkymere?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3GcMYRYxnzoTHtPWDXkCtDM0424v9J1xug900Qcn-imiiZ8fYn71Y6pdc

Police are still looking for the suspect, anyone with information is asked to call their tip line (716) 847-2255.