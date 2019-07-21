A way too early season prediction for the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills finished last season with a 6-10 overall record. There were struggles and signs of growth as both quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds showed they can be leaders both on and off the field.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott also did their best to transform the roster in the offseason.
So, how could the season unfold? News 4’s Nick Filipowski completed his way too early (training camp edition) season prediction for the team complete with GIFs.
How many wins do you think the Bills will have this season?