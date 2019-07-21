A way too early season prediction for the Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks to his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills finished last season with a 6-10 overall record. There were struggles and signs of growth as both quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds showed they can be leaders both on and off the field.

General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott also did their best to transform the roster in the offseason.

So, how could the season unfold? News 4’s Nick Filipowski completed his way too early (training camp edition) season prediction for the team complete with GIFs.

THREAD: With training camp kicking off in a few days, here is my way too early W/L prediction for the #Bills @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 1 at Jets – Win (1-0) pic.twitter.com/ljfSDZbw4J — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 2 at Giants – Win (2-0 — Sorry @JennaHarner4) pic.twitter.com/qhjsj7JwJW — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 3 Vs. Bengals – Loss (2-1) pic.twitter.com/2OrNPlg7cU — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 4 Vs. Patriots – Win (3-1) pic.twitter.com/nAcpbgHPYS — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 5 at Titans – Win (4-1) pic.twitter.com/wMRiECoDhn — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 6 – BYE (4-1) pic.twitter.com/b2BeOXGQAf — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 7 Vs. Dolphins – Win (5-1) pic.twitter.com/vuqGWcd6PY — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 8 Vs. Eagles – Win (6-1) pic.twitter.com/qQZu4QZHAa — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 9 Vs. Washington – Loss (6-2) pic.twitter.com/bAcSYLdoNM — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 10 at Browns – Loss (6-3) pic.twitter.com/2IJYUkXhjD — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 11 at Dolphins – Win (7-3) pic.twitter.com/w4OYyqINRJ — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 12 Vs. Broncos – Win (8-3) pic.twitter.com/nbT0t2JAbX — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 13 at Dallas – Loss (8-4) pic.twitter.com/CTW4G5FZjU — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 14 Vs. Baltimore – Loss (8-5) pic.twitter.com/t0wg8TTKRP — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 15 at Steelers – Win (9-5) pic.twitter.com/Mz4lC6pEF1 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 16 at Patriots – Loss (9-6) pic.twitter.com/iLLwTwUKyW — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

Week 17 Vs. Jets – Win (10-6) pic.twitter.com/HN4x0LKFx5 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 21, 2019

How many wins do you think the Bills will have this season?