A welcome home parade surprises 10-year-old bone marrow transplant patient

Alicia Parisio, 10, was a happy girl Thursday morning, she was sitting next her brother, smiling ear to ear, as her teachers and friends drove by in a welcome home vehicle caravan.

Parisio was away from home for about 8 months while she was getting her treatment. Her home tutor says, she has had a long journey.

“She’s probably the sweetest little girl you’ll ever want to meet. She brings joy to everyone’s life, she has a smile on her face from morning to night,” said Paolina Hubbard, her home tutor. “No matter how much pain she’s in, or what she’s going through, she’s just a joy to have around. She’s a precious little girl.”