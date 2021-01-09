A West Seneca brewery welcomes Bills fans for outdoor dining

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Some businesses tried to make the most of game day and the cold weather didn’t stop Bills fans from stopping by.

Despite orange zone restrictions, people can dine outside despite it being January.

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company in West Seneca held a viewing party on its heated patio to the delight of fans there.

“The Bills were doing so well early on, that we kind of planned ahead. And we were really hoping that this would be an opportunity for us to get a playoff game. Now we are at a home playoff game, you know. Some fans are in the stadium which is fantastic, but the other ones that can’t be out there we want to give me a place to go.” Jason Havens, Owner, Rusty Nickel Brewing Company

The Rusty Nickel plans on hosting more playoff games on its heated patio.