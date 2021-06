(WIVB) – The upcoming Independence Day holiday should be a busy one on our nation’s roads and in the skies.

AAA’s travel forecast calls for a 40 percent jump in the number of Americans traveling compared to last year, which was during the heart of the pandemic.

The vast majority will travel by car.

AAA says it expects the number of people taking trips this July 4 will be just below the all-time record set back in 2019.