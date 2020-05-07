AAA: If social distancing has you staying home and not driving, take your car for a drive to keep your battery in working condition

1  of  2
(WIVB) – If it’s been a while since you’ve driven anywhere, you should go out and take a drive around your neighborhood to keep your battery in good, working condition, AAA warns.

In April, AAA Western and Central New York’s battery-related service calls were up 43 percent compared to April 2019, which is unusual for spring.

“With people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many cars are sitting in driveways and parking spaces for days on end without being driven,” a press release from AAA WNY and CNY said Thursday. “This weekend’s cold temperatures could complicate the problem even further.

