AAA is rolling out travel webinars to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week

(WIVB) – Next week is National Travel and Tourism Week.

Since COVID-19 has prevented most travel and tourism, AAA Western and Central New York will use National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), which is May 3 to 9, to celebrate the spirit of travel.

AAA WNY and CNY will provide more virtual experiences tied to AAA’s “Dream Now, Travel Later” effort. AAA will present a series of webinars to educate travelers on destinations and experiences for future travel.

You can find a full schedule of events here.