AAA not issuing travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend — issuing distracted driving warning instead

With social distancing guidelines still in place AAA officials say travel for this holiday weekend could be at a record low.

AAA of Western and Central New York are not issuing a travel forecast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend this year, because the metrics were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the first time in 20 years, that AAA will not issue a memorial day forecast as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by covid-19,” said Tony Spada president and ceo of AAA of WCNY.

The organization is asking motorists to drive responsibly and cut down on distractions.

“We have face masks, we have hand sanitizer, we have gloves,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA Western and CNY. “The global pandemic, of course has been our focus for months now so as communities begin to reopen more motorists will be venturing out and it’s very important for all of us to be aware of the dangers of distraction. “

In addition to distracted driving, another source of danger for folks his holiday weekend is drunk or impaired driving. New York State Police statistics show that there were 267 collisions this time last year and about 76 DWI arrests.

“We will be out there, very visible, we will be looking for people who are driving, not only distracted, but intoxicated,” said James O’Callaghan NYS Police.