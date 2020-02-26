AAA provides advice to drivers ahead of potentially severe weather conditions

AAA of Western and Central New York is anticipating an extremely high volume of calls in the coming days due to the forecasted weather and poor travel conditions.
They prioritize service requests to assist members who are in dangerous roadside conditions first in these situations.
Below you can find a list of advice AAA gives drivers:
- If you are in an emergency situation, don’t hesitate to call 911 for assistance. If you are at home or in a safe location, we appreciate your patience as we try to ensure the safety of those on the road in extremely cold conditions first.
- If a driving ban goes into effect, please obey it. We may be unable to provide service in areas that are under travel bans. Please refer to 511ny.com, or your town or county website for further information.
- If possible, stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.
- If you do travel, make sure you have adequate gasoline in your vehicle. Always try to have at least half a tank or more in the winter.
- Try to avoid driving when visibility is poor. If you must drive, keep your speed low, use your low-beam headlights, and pull off to a safe spot if conditions worsen.
- Request emergency road service online at AAA.com, via AAA mobile app, or by calling (800) 222-4357.
- Check your local weather & road conditions before you drive.
- If you go off the road, stay seat belted in your vehicle and call for help. If you are in an emergency situation, call 911.
- If you get stranded in your car, keep your tailpipe clear of snow to ensure proper ventilation and keep your window cracked open a bit until help arrives.
- The top three winter driving tips include slowing down, increasing the space between yourself and other vehicles, and braking, THEN turning.