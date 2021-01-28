AAA releases new report detailing the true impact speeding can have

(WIVB)– AAA is sounding the alarm about traffic safety.

They’re releasing a new report on the effects speeding can have on a car crash.

They used dummies to conduct crash tests for this report.

Officials with AAA say that going a few miles over the speed limit can have devastating consequences.

“At 40 miles per hour impact speed, there was minimal intrusion, to the driver’s space. But at 50 miles an hour – just 10 miles per hour more, there was noticeable deformation of the driver’s side opening, the dashboard, and the foot area. And 6 more miles per hour and 56 miles per hour, the vehicle interior was significantly compromised. The dummy registered severe neck injuries in the lung bones and the lower leg.” Tony Spada, AAA WCNY CEO, AAA Foundation Board of Directors

AAA partnered with Calspan corporation for this study.