AAA predicts 10% decline in Thanksgiving travel

(WIVB)– AAA predicts a 10% decline in Thanksgiving travel this year.

That’s the largest one-year drop since 2008. But that still means a lot of people are on the move, despite the risks.

Analysts expect most will be traveling by car this year, driving shorter distances and staying fewer days than in years past.

About 48 million drivers are expected to be on the road this weekend, a decline from almost 50 million in 2019.

Because of the pandemic, AAA expects people to be monitoring the public health situation and looking at local quarantine guidelines before making their plans at the last minute.