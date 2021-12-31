AAA urges responsibility on the road after NYE celebrations

(WIVB) — AAA is urging all drivers to be responsible when they hit the roads on New Year’s Eve, reminding partygoers to plan ahead and have a designated driver if they want to consume alcohol.
Here are some of the ways they say drinking a 12-ounce beer over the course of one hour can affect a 150 pound adult:
- After one drink, inhibitions are lower.
- After two drinks reaction time is slower.
- After three drinks judgement is off.
- After four drinks, hearing, speech, vision and balance are adversely affected.
- After five drinks, most behaviors are affected.
- After 12 drinks, the BAC reaches .30 percent. At .40 percent, a person may fall into a coma and die.
The bottom line, they say: Drink responsibly and DON’T drink and drive.
