AAA urges responsibility on the road after NYE celebrations

(WIVB) — AAA is urging all drivers to be responsible when they hit the roads on New Year’s Eve, reminding partygoers to plan ahead and have a designated driver if they want to consume alcohol.

Here are some of the ways they say drinking a 12-ounce beer over the course of one hour can affect a 150 pound adult:

After one drink, inhibitions are lower.

After two drinks reaction time is slower.

After three drinks judgement is off.

After four drinks, hearing, speech, vision and balance are adversely affected.

After five drinks, most behaviors are affected.

After 12 drinks, the BAC reaches .30 percent. At .40 percent, a person may fall into a coma and die.

The bottom line, they say: Drink responsibly and DON’T drink and drive.