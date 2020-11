(WIVB)– Regular season deer hunting kicks off tomorrow and AAA is warning drivers that there may be more deer on the roads.

As deer are in the rut and are more active as hunters move through the woods.

Experts say you should buckle up and be vigilant two hours before sunrise and after sunset.

AAA says more crashes happen in the dark.

For more ways to keep you and your passengers safe from animal collisions, click here.