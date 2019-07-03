A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden: American rapper held for suspected assault in Stockholm

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky is seen in a video posted on July 2, 2019 to his Instagram account, showing an apparent encounter between his entourage and a couple young men in Stockholm, Sweden, which led to the arrest of himself and three others. INSTAGRAM/A$AP ROCKY

(CBS News) — American rapper A$AP Rocky has been arrested for suspected assault in Sweden along with three other people over an incident that occurred on Sunday, Swedish officials have confirmed to CBS News. A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman said the artist was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” but would not provide any further details.

A$AP Rocky posted short video clips, purportedly showing the incident that led to his arrest, and a statement proclaiming his innocence to his Instagram channel.

The prosecution office spokesman said the relationships between the four people placed under arrest were not clear.

