Absentee ballots can now be returned to deop boxes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The general election is less than two months away and because of the pandemic, many people will be voting by mail-in ballots.



Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing for absentee ballots to be returned in drop boxes.You can drop them off at the county board of elections office starting today.

Cuomo says he hopes this will cut down on wait time.



“This is our way of developing a dropbox system where everybody can go to the metal box and put the ballot in the box.”



You will also be able to drop them off at any early voting site in the county during the early voting period which is October 24th to November 1st